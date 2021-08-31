The Windows 11 hardware fiasco keeps getting worse

If there was a way to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, just to reverse slam dunk victory back into the jaws of utter failure, Microsoft found it with the way it’s handled the Windows 11 hardware compatibility fiasco.



Last Friday, the company passed word to several news outlets that it would indeed let PCs built before 2018 install its upcoming Windows 11 operating system, ending what had been building into a modern day Cuban Missile Crisis among PC enthusiasts.



The crisis began in June when Microsoft released a Windows 11 compatibility checker that essentially threw computers running still-powerful CPUs like the Intel Core i7-7700K and AMD Ryzen 7 1800X overboard—including its own Microsoft Surface laptops—in the name of security.



