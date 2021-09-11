New Windows 11 ISOs Now Available for Download

Microsoft has just shipped new Windows 11 ISO images for users enrolled in the Windows Insider program, therefore allowing them to start from scratch if something doesn’t work as expected. Furthermore, the ISO images can be used by users who want to test Windows 11 in a virtual machine, and the good news the new version allows the installation of build 22454. This is the build that was released earlier this week, so Microsoft has released these ISO images to give everyone the chance to try out the newest version available for testing. Windows 11 launching in October The new operating system is just around the corner, with Microsoft projected to start the rollout to devices out there on October 5. However, only eligible devices are getting the free upgrade to Windows 11, so unless your system meets the system requirements, you might have no other option than to stick with Windows 10. That’s quite alright though, as Windows 10 will continue to be ...