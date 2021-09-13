Samsung’s latest 55-inch The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV falls to new low at $313 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K Smart Quantum TV for *$1,187.50 shipped*. Usually fetching $1,500, you’re looking at a new all-time low with nearly $313 in savings attached that’s $113 under our previous mention. As the latest lineup of Samsung’s stealthy and stylish TVs that just launched at the beginning of the year, the new 2021 edition of The Frame arrives with all of the usual design focus that allows it to blend in with your home decor.



This model specifically rocks a 55-inch 4K panel that ditches the usual black plastic bezels in favor in a wood-wrapped frame to pull off the picture frame look. You’re then looking at a robust series of smart features ranging from AirPlay 2 and streaming service access to an art gallery mode. Four HDMI ports round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 455 customers. Head below for more.



