Apple Store goes down ahead of Apple event today, iPhone 13 and new Apple Watch expected

As is tradition, the Apple Store has gone down ahead of the Apple event later today suggesting that new hardware is on the way. The “California Streamin'” Apple event kicks off at 10 AM Pacific Time.



We are almost certainly going to see Apple unveil the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A new Apple Watch is also expected featuring a chassis redesign, most likely called Apple Watch Series 7. New AirPods and iPads may also make an appearance.



