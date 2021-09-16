PlayStation 5 Update Adds New UX Features and Customization Options, 3D Audio

Great news for PlayStation 5 owners, as Sony has just released a new update that brings some much-needed extra features that not only improve usability, but also enhances the console’s functionality. This is the second major PlayStation 5 update and it’s being rolled out globally to all PlayStation 5 owners. The most important change when it comes to functionality is M.2 SSD storage expansion, which should allow PlayStation 5 players to store and play PlayStation 5 games, PlayStation 4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed storage. Additionally, the update includes a bucketload of improvements to the console’s experience such as 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers. The new feature can be enabled from the Sound menu and is meant to turn standard two-channel TV speaker audio into three-dimensional sound. Also, players with a Pulse 3D Wireless Headset now have access to equalizer settings within Sound Controls, to make it easier to customi...