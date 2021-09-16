Today’s best game deals: Doom Collection from $11, Monster Hunter Rise $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Doom Slayers Collection on Nintendo Switch for* $41.99 shipped*. Regularly $50 this is a new Amazon all-time low on the ultimate DOOM collection for Switch. PlayStation 4 owners can score it for *$10.99 Prime shipped* right now, down from the regular $20+ price tag. This collection spans the classic titles from DOOM and DOOM II right up to 2016’s release to include more than two decades of demon slaying. “Wield an arsenal of powerful weapons as you battle demon hordes on Mars, on Earth, and across Hell in five critically acclaimed games.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 5 Strikers, Guacamelee! 2, Shenmue III, Psychonauts, Untitled Goose Game, and much more.



