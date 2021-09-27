Monitor your HomeKit setup’s air quality with a rare discount on Eve Room at $90

Amazon is currently offering the Eve Room HomeKit-enabled Air Quality Monitor for* $89.95 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon. Matching the best price of the year, you’re looking at a rare chance to save $10 while marking one of the first price cuts in months. Eve Room delivers an aluminum-wrapped frame and E-ink display with the ability to bring various stats to your HomeKit setup. Alongside temperature and humidity, there’s also particulate matter tracking and more. Notable for not just keeping tabs on your home’s air quality, it can also help automate fans, air purifiers, and humidifiers. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.



more…