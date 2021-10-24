EXPLAINER: What the metaverse is and how it will work

LONDON (AP) — The term “metaverse" seems to be everywhere. Facebook is hiring thousands of engineers in Europe to work on it, while video game companies are outlining their long-term visions for what some consider the next big thing online.



The metaverse, which could spring up again when Facebook releases earnings Monday, is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry's imagination.



It could be the future, or it could be the latest grandiose vision by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that doesn't turn out as expected or isn't widely adopted for years — if at all.



Plus, many have concerns about a new online world tied to a social media giant that could get access to even more personal data and is accused of failing to stop harmful content.



Here's what this online world is all about:



WHAT IS THE METAVERSE?



Think of it as the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D. Zuckerberg has described it as a “virtual environment” you can go inside of — instead of just looking at on a screen. Essentially, it's a world of endless, interconnected virtual communities where people can meet, work and play, using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.



It also will incorporate other aspects of online life such as shopping and social media, according to Victoria Petrock, an analyst who follows emerging technologies.



“It’s the next evolution of connectivity where all of those things start to come together in a seamless, doppelganger universe, so you’re living your virtual life the same way you’re living your physical life,” she said.



But keep in mind that “it’s hard to define a label to something that hasn’t been created," said Tuong Nguyen, an analyst who tracks immersive...