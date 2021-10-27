Roku’s new Streaming Stick 4K delivers AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision HDR, more at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 for *$39.99 shipped*. Having just launched at the end of September with a $50 price tag, you’re now looking at 20% in savings alongside only the second notable discount. This also arrives at an Amazon all-time low, too. Serving as the latest from Roku, its new updated Streaming Stick 4K arrives with improved performance that’s 30% faster than its predecessor with longer range Wi-Fi coverage. You’re also looking at the most affordable streamer yet from the brand with Dolby Vision HDR, which rounds out the package with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bundled Voice Remote. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.



