Amazon drops Keurig’s K-Mini Brewer to $50 ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $80) + more

We have now spotted some major early Black Friday Keurig deals at Amazon and Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for *$49.99 shipped*. Regularly $80, this is $10 or $20 below the usual deal prices we see on this model, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. We have only seen this model down this low twice since Black Friday 2020 on Amazon. At less than 5-inches wide, this space-saving machine is among the most attractive and compact in the Keurig lineup. Features include a travel mug-friendly design, a one cup reservoir to keep the water fresh, and multiple brew size options from 6- to 12-ounces. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Walmart customers. More Keurig deals below.



more…