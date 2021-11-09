Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $51.50, Super Mario Party $40, WarioWare $43, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted games dealer Pro-Distributing (98.9% positive feedback from 26,000) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch for *$51.42 shipped*. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much on Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the existing new release. Metroid Dread also was not mentioned in the official Nintendo Black Friday price drops that were announced yesterday. This is among the lowest prices we have tracked outside of YMMV in-stores and a brief pre-order offer. This is the first 2D-style Metroid game in 19 years. It has players once again take on the role of the iconic Samus Aran as she takes on deadly E.M.M.I. robots and research machines on planet ZDR. You’ll also find a *free* demo for this one available right here, but be careful the deal doesn’t expire on you before you get a chance to try it. Then head below for more including Super Mario Party, New Pokémon Snap, WarioWare: Get It Together, SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS, Dragon Quest XI, and much more.



