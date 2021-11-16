Nordstrom Rack’s Boot Flash Sale offers styles under $100: Cole Haan, Sorel, UGG, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale offers boots *under $100* including Sorel, UGG, Cole Haan, Sperry, Steve Madden, Hunter, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s UGG Seton Waterproof Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to *$100*, which is 50% off the original rate. These waterproof leather boots will easily become a staple in your wardrobe and pair nicely with jeans or khaki pants alike. They’re great for fall or winter weather and it has a shearling design to add warmth as well. Plus, you can choose from three color options. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.



