Vitamix Black Friday sale starts now at up to $125 off: Pro 750, Ascent series, more from $290

The 2021 Vitamix Black Friday sale is launching now. Vitamix — one of the best professional-grade home blender brands — is launching a wide-ranging sitewide sale for Black Friday. You’re looking at up to* $125 *in savings across a broad spectrum of its high-end blenders, most of which are shipping with five- and seven-year warranties attached. These are some of the best prices of the year and easily one of the largest selections of price drops we have seen from the brand since this time last year. If you’re in the market for a blender that can handle just about anything that won’t just break and die on you in a year or two, you’ll want to check these deals out while you can. Head below for more details on the Vitamix Black Friday sale.



