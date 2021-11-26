Amazon’s Under Armour Black Friday Sale offers deals from $10 Prime shipped, today only

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering Under Armour apparel for the whole family *up to* *25% off *and deals starting at *$10*. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery; otherwise on orders of $25 or more. Find great deals on athletic wear including pullovers, outerwear, shorts, t-shirts, and more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt. It’s currently marked down to *$17* and originally sold for $25. This style is great for year-round workouts and the breathable material promotes comfort. It also has sweat-wicking fabric and a seamless design that makes it easy to move freely. You can choose from an array of color options and pairs nicely with shorts or joggers alike. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.



more…