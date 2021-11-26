All of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals at up to $1,900 off! Hisense, LG, Samsung, VIZIO, more

The Black Friday 4K TV deals are here and we are tracking thousands of dollars in savings. First up, Amazon is now offering the 75-inch 2021 model Hisense ULED 4K Premium QLED Android Smart TV for *$799.99 shipped*. Matched at starting from *$400* at Amazon. But for folks that are looking for even more affordable options alongside the high-tech solutions, you’ll find all of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals down below.



more…