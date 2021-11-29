Twitter CEO, co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down from company after more than 15 years
After more than 15 years, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is stepping down from his role.
Dorsey faced calls from Twitter stakeholder Elliott Management Corp to step down from one of the companies in early 2020.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company's chief executive officer.