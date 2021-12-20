Save up to 30% on Amazon Renewed iRobot Roomba vacuums starting at $200

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to *30% off *a selection of renewed iRobot robotic vacuums headlined by the Roomba i7+ at *$429.99 shipped*. Having originally sold for $1,000, today’s offer amounts to the best we’ve seen yet while beating the new condition price right now at Amazon by $169. Standout features on the Roomba i7+ enter in the form of an iAdapt 3.0 Navigation system with Imprint Smart Mapping, as well as a 3-stage suction system. You’ll also be able to command this robotic vacuum with Alexa or Assistant, and an included dirt disposal unit stores up to a month of debris to further automate the cleaning process. Everything comes backed by the Amazon Renewed 1-year warranty, as well. Head below for more.



more…