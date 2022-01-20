Microsoft is bringing another mouse utility to PowerToys to make it even more useful

Some of the newest additions to the handy collection of tools known as PowerToys have been mouse-related. Sticking with the theme, Microsoft has just revealed that there are plans for more utilities to enhance the capabilities of mice around the globe. We have already seen the very useful Find My Mouse and Mouse Highlighter tools in recent versions of PowerToys, and later this month there is going to be yet another member of the family -- Inclusive Mouse. See also: Microsoft releases emergency KB5010795 update for Windows 11, and nine more out-of-band updates, to fix Patch Tuesday problems Microsoft re-releases… [Continue Reading]