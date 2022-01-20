Windows 11 Settings can finally be used to manage your Microsoft account

If you have ever had to change a setting in your Microsoft 365 account, you'll possibly have been irritated by the fact that you have to do so in your browser rather than in Windows. But this is changing. Last week, Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 22000.466 (KB5008353) to Windows Insiders signed up for the Beta and Release Preview channels. What many people -- including us! -- failed to notice in the changelog, or in the build itself, was an important change to the Settings app that means it is now possible to view and change options relating to your… [Continue Reading]