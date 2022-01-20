Smart 4K TV deals from $285: Samsung, Amazon, Sony, Hisense, more (New all-time lows)

We have spotted a number of notable deals on 4K TVs starting from just *$285* ahead of the Super Bowl that are also great ways to save some cash on your home theater for movie nights and more. Amazon is now offering the Samsung 55-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV for *$497.99 shipped*. Regularly $630 at Best Buy where it is currently marked down to $500, this is up to $132 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This 2021 model might not be the top of the line out there, but it is also quite affordable and still provides 55-inches of 4K display with HDR, Google Assistant voice commands built-in, and direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It has three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB ports, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Head below for more 4K TV deals.



