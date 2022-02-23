Integra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) _ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $45.4 million.



The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.



The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.



The medical device maker posted revenue of $405.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.6 million.



For the year, the company reported profit of $169.1 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.54 billion.



For the current quarter ending in April, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 71 cents.



The company said it expects revenue in the range of $357 million to $365 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $386.3 million.



Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.27 to $3.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.6 billion.



_____



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IART