No Surprise: iPhone 14 Expected to Be More Expensive

We’ve known for a while that Apple was considering increasing the prices of the iPhone 14 series, but now we have more evidence that this is very likely to happen when the new models are announced next month. Super-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that the average selling price, also known as ASP, of the iPhone will increase with the debut of the iPhone 14, and unsurprisingly, Foxconn will be the company to benefit from this price hike. While Kuo doesn’t reveal how much the price of the iPhone could go up, previous information on this front indicates that Apple was pondering a $100 hike on all models, starting with the base standard iPhone. Four new iPhones launching this year Apple will launch for new iPhones this year, namely the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. “Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated i...