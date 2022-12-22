Dash’s Mini Donut Maker is perfect for homemade breakfast at low of $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Mini Donut Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $20, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve only seen a time or two in the past. This appliance allows you to make donuts “in minutes” which will make breakfast even easier in the morning. It’s versatile and you can make seven donuts all at the same time, and the nonstick surface makes it easy to clean up afterward. There’s a recipe book included for ideas to get you started with making donuts in your home. Plus, it works with basically any type of dough, and once the donuts are made, you can quickly glaze them, decorate, frost, and more. Keep reading for more.



more…