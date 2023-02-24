Samsung Sued Over Device Overheating Once Again

I must admit that every time I see Samsung and overheating in the same sentence, I can’t help but think of the Galaxy Note 7 blunder that happened so many years ago. And yet, despite the Note 7 being a rather old story, its overheating problems continue to haunt Samsung, especially as people continue to accuse the company of shipping some products with such issues. This is what happens in the United States, as plaintiff Haley Williams has filed a lawsuit against the South Korean company, claiming its laptops are suffering from overheating. Sure enough, computers getting very warm isn’t something surprising. In fact, it’s something they do especially when you require them to run more demanding tasks. In the case of laptops, the cooling systems aren’t necessarily as effective as those installed on a desktop computer, for instance, so some sort of overheating is more or less normal. Williams, however,