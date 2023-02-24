Latest WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s 1TB SSD Game Drive hits second-best price at $110 (Reg. $180)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on WD_BLACK Game Drives headlined by the 1TB P40 SSD model at *$109.99 shipped*. This model launched last summer at $180 and still regularly fetches as much at Best Buy. Currently $130 at Amazon where it has yet to be price matched, today’s deal is $7 under our previous mention, within $5 of the holiday all-time low and the best price we can find on the latest Game Drive in the lineup. As you might know from our hands-on review, this model clocks in with an impressive 2,000MB/s transfer rate, includes a rugged metal-plated frame with USB-C connectivity, and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. From there, you’ll also find a multi-color halo of RGB lighting around the outside of the unit that can be customized (on Windows) with various patterns, color combinations, and more. Get a complete look at the user experience right here and head below for more.



