Can’t make it to NYC today? Check out Nintendo’s must-see real-life Mario boots right here instead

In our continued celebration of Mario Day 2023, it’s time to get a closer look at Mario’s boots. Illumination, Nintendo, and Red Wing Shoes have teamed up for a special collaboration that has a special pair of Mario’s iconic boots from the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie on display at Nintendo’s New York City store today. Not everyone is going to have a chance to go see the world-famous plumber’s boots in person, but we spotted some details, official high-resolution imagery, and a making of video for the rest of us.



more…