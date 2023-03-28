Get ready for the launch of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console: Pricing, where to pre-order, and more

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch console pre-orders will begin soon. Not to take anything away from the particular amazing looking Fuse system and crafting Nintendo highlighted in this morning’s gameplay video, but the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch was easily one of the highlights of today’s official Nintendo presentation. While the price isn’t exactly anything to write home about, it’s not all that much more than the standard OLED model console (unless you buy it on sale anyway) and comes covered in a gorgeous Tears of the Kingdom-inspired paint job with golden Joy-Con. Head below for more details on when and where to pre-order the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console as well as a closer look at the new Pro Controller and Switch carrying case.



