Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sees second discount of the year to $395 (Save $55)

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances of the year to save on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the 45mm smartwatch down to *$394.49 shipped*, today’s offer is down from its usual $450 price tag for only the fifth time period and second time of the year. It’s landing at the second-best discount to date at $55 off and is the best we’ve seen since back in January where it was $5 more. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



