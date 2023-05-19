Today’s best game deals: Huge price drops on Mortal Kombat 11 from $5 ahead of MK1 launch

With the official announcement of Mortal Kombat 1 yesterday and pre-orders kicking off today, we are now tracking some solid deals on Mortal Kombat 11. Now on sale across just about every platform, you can now practice your fatalities ahead of MK1’s launch in September. Mortal Kombat 11 is now down at *$4.99* in digital form via PSN alongside the digital Xbox Ultimate version at *$8.99* down from the regular $60 price tag. The Switch version is marked down to *$9.99* on the eShop where it usually fetches $50 alongside the $50 Ultimate Add-On Bundle at *$14.99*. Even PC gamers can get in on the action today with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Bundle down at just* $9.99* on Steam (this giant package of content typically sells for as much as $130). And here’s everything you need to know about the new Mortal Kombat 1 before you head below for more game deals.



