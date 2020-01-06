Keir Starmer is first Labour leadership candidate to pledge support for trans rights
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Keir Starmer warned against trans people being used as a “political football” as he pledged his support for reforms to the Gender Recognition Act. The shadow Brexit secretary, who is currently the frontrunner to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, committed to “protect and defend” LGBT+ rights...
Keir Starmer has launched his bid to lead the Labour Party, promising to restore trust and confidence in the party as a force for change and good.
The shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has become the fifth MP to announce they are running for Labour leader. Sir Keir visited the Brexit-backing town of Stevenage to announce his plan to unite the..
