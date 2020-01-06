Global  

Keir Starmer is first Labour leadership candidate to pledge support for trans rights

PinkNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Keir Starmer warned against trans people being used as a “political football” as he pledged his support for reforms to the Gender Recognition Act. The shadow Brexit secretary, who is currently the frontrunner to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, committed to “protect and defend” LGBT+ rights...
News video: Keir Starmer: Labour needs to restore trust

Keir Starmer: Labour needs to restore trust 01:06

 Keir Starmer has launched his bid to lead the Labour Party, promising to restore trust and confidence in the party as a force for change and good. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Who's running for Labour leader? [Video]Who's running for Labour leader?

Take a look at who the contenders are for replacing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Keir Starmer: Labour needs a leader who will unite the party [Video]Keir Starmer: Labour needs a leader who will unite the party

The shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has become the fifth MP to announce they are running for Labour leader. Sir Keir visited the Brexit-backing town of Stevenage to announce his plan to unite the..

With Keir Starmer the current frontrunner for new Labour leader, here’s an in-depth look into his record on queer rights

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has emerged as the frontrunner for the new Labour leader, with a new poll predicting he’d get 61 per cent of the vote if...
PinkNews

Labour leadership: Keir Starmer enters race to succeed Corbyn with pledge to 'restore trust' in party

Keir Starmer has confirmed his bid to be the next Labour leader, vowing to listen to the public about the way the party must change to "restore trust".
Independent

