Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rebecca Long-Bailey joins Labour leadership race after warning from Tom Watson

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Rebecca Long-Bailey joins Labour leadership race after warning from Tom WatsonWith nominations due to open on Tuesday, Ms Long-Bailey - favourite of the Labour left - said she could be trusted to maintain "our socialist agenLong-Bailey - favourite of the Labour left - said she could be trusted to maintain "our socialist agenda"da".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race 04:26

 Keir Starmer has announced his bid for Labour Party leadership with a campaign video. The shadow Brexit secretary outlines his plans for a Green New Deal and a human rights based foreign policy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes sixth MP to announce Labour leadership bid [Video]Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes sixth MP to announce Labour leadership bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey has confirmed she will run for the Labour leadership. The shadow business secretary confirmed her move in an article for socialist magazine Tribune.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Jess Phillips expected to launch Labour leadership bid [Video]Jess Phillips expected to launch Labour leadership bid

Labour MP Jess Phillips is poised to announce her candidacy in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. The outspoken backbencher is expected to confirm on Friday evening her widely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey enters race

Rebecca Long-Bailey says her party needs a "socialist leader" as she enters contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
BBC News

PA Headline

Former deputy Labour leader Tom Watson said Rebecca Long-Bailey would maintain the agenda which had led to two failed elections under Jeremy Corbyn.
Express and Star


Tweets about this

TheScotsman

The Scotsman #LabourLeadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey joins race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/mPBcQz3Vd3 2 minutes ago

AndyWells7

Andrew Wells RT @davidericstan: Rebecca Long-Bailey joins race to succeed Corbyn as Labour leader https://t.co/f03X405OHI DAVID STATES. "CAN LABOUR NOT… 3 minutes ago

dannyballam

danny ballam Rebecca Long Bailey joins Labour contest as the heir to Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/ThWFNiT720. Don’t know why they… https://t.co/B7sRjO0R94 5 minutes ago

kreppant

Anthony Kreppel Rebecca Long-Bailey joins five others, Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips & Clive Lewis, in… https://t.co/i347Vm0FAU 11 minutes ago

bernherts

BernHerts #socialist 🤚 RT @chunkymark: Rebecca Long Bailey declares joins Labour Leadership Race https://t.co/fSG0FShJL8 19 minutes ago

davidericstan

David Stanley Rebecca Long-Bailey joins race to succeed Corbyn as Labour leader https://t.co/f03X405OHI DAVID STATES. "CAN LABOU… https://t.co/MQuK9iRYzE 24 minutes ago

radionewshub

Radio News Hub Rebecca Long-Bailey has entered the race to become Labour leader https://t.co/LOOKZ6IoXm #RNHTweets https://t.co/9Iq2EToYYY 31 minutes ago

unojen_wood

Jen Wood 😀 #WeAreSoScrewed RT @karl_trotsky: Rebecca Long-Bailey Joins Labour Leadership Race. Israel Likes This. via @UKRedRevolution https://t.co/cnbvQg6ewF 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.