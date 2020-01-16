Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'First Middle-earth scholar' Christopher Tolkien dies

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The son of JRR Tolkien is described as a "titan who was a "devoted curator of his father's work".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christopher Tolkien, son of 'The Lord of the Rings' creator J.R.R. Tolkien, dies at 95

"Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien's son Christopher has died. One academic remembers him as "Middle-earth's cartographer and first scholar."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SmellyBudde

Owen Buddè RT @NPR: Christopher Tolkien, who for decades preserved and extended the beloved literary fantasies of his father, J.R.R. Tolkien, has died… 10 minutes ago

nylucypurple

Laurie Weiss Johnson Christopher Tolkien, 'Middle-earth's First Scholar,' Dies At 95 https://t.co/lpcCj1jcnC 18 minutes ago

Russ_Shilling

Russ Shilling Rest in peace. Christopher Tolkien, 'Middle-earth's First Scholar,' Dies At 95 https://t.co/9gYeSTn4kR 29 minutes ago

wds08

CaseClosed BBC News - 'First Middle-earth scholar' Christopher Tolkien dies https://t.co/JRXsntUdnS 30 minutes ago

jenntibay

Jennifer Tibay Sad news :( Christopher Tolkien, 'Middle-earth's First Scholar,' Dies At 95 https://t.co/dZERDyy0Z1 31 minutes ago

srigop8

Sriram Gopal Christopher Tolkien, 'Middle-earth's First Scholar,' Dies At 95 https://t.co/RpGoXwwXi7 34 minutes ago

quickdrawartist

Frank Poliat What a sweet story! Thanks, David Grern https://t.co/mEF2U4NhcH 38 minutes ago

pophistory

Jeff 🌎 'First Middle-earth scholar' Christopher Tolkien dies. https://t.co/wUlQkRMlvs 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.