Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Partick Thistle v Celtic in pictures

Daily Record Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Partick Thistle v Celtic in picturesPartick Thistle v Celtic in pictures
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: 🎥 Partick Thistle 1 Celtic 2: Check out the best pictures from Scottish Cup clash at Firhill ⚽️📸 #PARCEL #CelticFC #Parti… 2 hours ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport 🎥 Partick Thistle 1 Celtic 2: Check out the best pictures from Scottish Cup clash at Firhill ⚽️📸 #PARCEL #CelticFC… https://t.co/JhZ3lfxdUT 3 hours ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record 🎥 Partick Thistle 1 Celtic 2: Check out the best pictures from Scottish Cup clash at Firhill ⚽️📸 #PARCEL #CelticFC… https://t.co/jYzo80w0ov 3 hours ago

CelticFNH

Celtic News Hound Partick Thistle v Celtic in pictures #Celtic #Celticfc #Bhoys #FNH https://t.co/SrLJGxGL2I 4 hours ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Partick Thistle v Celtic in pictures https://t.co/asOY1AhsmG 5 hours ago

BhoysNews1888

CelticFC News Partick Thistle v Celtic in pictures - https://t.co/nANMMqJbRR #CelticFC #COYBIG #bhoys https://t.co/T8y2ZSSgNf 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.