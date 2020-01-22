Global  

Lisa Nandy brilliantly calls out Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle racism row - live on Good Morning Britain

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Lisa Nandy brilliantly calls out Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle racism row - live on Good Morning BritainNandy, who remains in the contest to lead the party after Jess Phillips quit on Tuesday, spoke out over Piers' criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.
