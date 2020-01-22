Lisa Nandy brilliantly calls out Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle racism row - live on Good Morning Britain

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Nandy, who remains in the contest to lead the party after Jess Phillips quit on Tuesday, spoke out over Piers' criticism of the Duchess of Sussex. Nandy, who remains in the contest to lead the party after Jess Phillips quit on Tuesday, spoke out over Piers' criticism of the Duchess of Sussex. 👓 View full article

