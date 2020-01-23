Global  

Australian Open: Harriet Dart and Heather Watson lose as British singles interest ends

BBC Local News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Harriet Dart and Heather Watson are both beaten by seeds as British interest in the Australian Open singles ends on day four.
News video: Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke

Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke 01:31

 British star Johanna Konta says conditions in Melbourne haven't been ideal

