Prince Charles denies throwing royal shade at ‘homophobe’ Mike Pence, despite evidence to the contrary

PinkNews Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Prince Charles has denied snubbing anti-gay US vice president Mike Pence at a Holocaust memorial event after a video appeared to show just that. The first-in-line to the throne was greeting world leaders at the event in Israel to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on January 23 when he appeared to...
News video: The awkward moment Prince Charles misses a handshake with Mike Pence

The awkward moment Prince Charles misses a handshake with Mike Pence 00:46

 Britain's Prince Charles failure to shake hands with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the start of a World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial centre in Jerusalem on Thursday raised speculations but a later handshake cleared the air. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived late.

A Royal Diss? [Video]A Royal Diss?

Prince Charles appeared to snub Vice President Mike Pence at an event in Jerusalem.

Pence's Office: No, Prince Charles Didn't Snub Pence [Video]Pence's Office: No, Prince Charles Didn't Snub Pence

Mike Pence's office commented on a viral video.

Britain's Prince Charles appears to snub Pence

Britain's Prince Charles appeared to snub U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday during his arrival to the World Holocaust Forum event. (Jan. 23)  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteSifyTMZ.comE! OnlineCTV NewsBBC NewsReutersReuters India

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica Prince Charles denies throwing royal shade at ‘homophobe’ Mike Pence, despite evidence to the contrary https://t.co/sh4Lsd7wEl 1 hour ago

EmperorBlargus

EmperorBlargus RT @PinkNews: Prince Charles denies throwing royal shade at ‘homophobe’ Mike Pence, despite evidence to the contrary https://t.co/q4uA4eW5b6 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Prince Charles denies throwing royal shade at ‘homophobe’ Mike Pence, despite evidence to the contrary https://t.co/q4uA4eW5b6 2 hours ago

