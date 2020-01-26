'We're having a winter break' - Liverpool first-team to miss Shrewsbury replay



Recent related news from verified sources 'We are having a winter break, we won't be there' - Liverpool to play 'kids' in Shrewsbury replay Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his first-team players will not be involved in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town, the Reds manager says.

BBC News 11 hours ago



Liverpool forced into Shrewsbury replay after second-half FA Cup collapse Liverpool were forced into an FA Cup fourth-round replay after a second-half collapse saw them draw 2-2 with Shrewsbury Town. The post Liverpool forced into...

Team Talk 13 hours ago



