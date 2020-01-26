Global  

'We're having a winter break' - Liverpool first-team to miss Shrewsbury replay

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his first-team players will not be involved in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town, the Reds manager says.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: The kids will play cup replay

Klopp: The kids will play cup replay 00:49

 Jurgen Klopp has accused the FA of failing to respect the winter break and says his first-team players will not be involved in their cup replay against Shrewsbury.

'We are having a winter break, we won't be there' - Liverpool to play 'kids' in Shrewsbury replay

BBC News

Liverpool forced into Shrewsbury replay after second-half FA Cup collapse

Liverpool were forced into an FA Cup fourth-round replay after a second-half collapse saw them draw 2-2 with Shrewsbury Town. The post Liverpool forced into...
Team Talk

