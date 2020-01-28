Global  

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City (Villa win 3-2 on aggregate): Villa into Carabao Cup final

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Trezeguet's dramatic injury-time winner puts Aston Villa into the Carabao Cup final with victory over Leicester City.
News video: Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview 01:25

 Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley [Video]Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley

Dean Smith couldn’t hide his emotions on the touchline after Aston Villa’s injury time winner against Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final and said he will be very proud to lead the club he..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:06Published

Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published


'That's the beauty' – How Brendan Rodgers plans to surprise Aston Villa

'That's the beauty' – How Brendan Rodgers plans to surprise Aston VillaLeicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has used two different formations in the two previous fixtures with Villa, in the Premier League and in the first leg of...
Leicester Mercury

Is Aston Villa v Leicester City on TV? Live stream details, match odds and Carabao Cup details

Is Aston Villa v Leicester City on TV? Live stream details, match odds and Carabao Cup detailsAston Villa v Leicester City preview | The Foxes can book their place at Wembley as they take on Dean Smith's Villa.
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •IndependentBBC SportTamworth Herald

Full_Matches

Full Match Replay #AstonVilla vs #LeicesterCity #Fullmatch & #Highlights Replay #EFLCup #CarabaoCup 2020 #AVLLEI #AVFC #LCFC… https://t.co/hLhAsLHOi9 48 seconds ago

chiukwujioke

chiukwujioke RT @UchePOkoye: Madison's selfishness cost Leicester City Wembley experience. ~He had over 6 shots from outside the box while Perez and Ihe… 53 seconds ago

Remmy_Szn

remmy RT @goalstv3: Grealish plays for Aston Villa Maddison plays for Leicester City . . . . Lingard plays for Man United 🤯🔥 https://t.co/wb5Ci… 4 minutes ago

Remmy_Szn

remmy RT @theakinakinboye: The Jack Grealish playing for Aston Villa against Leicester City https://t.co/uTooD0KGIQ 6 minutes ago

ganbutu_soushi

Ganbutu_soushi England - EFL Cup 2019-2020 Semi-Final - 2nd.leg - Result 😀Aston Villa 2 - 1(Aggr:3-2) Leicester City https://t.co/sjtpGvG8Yd 13 minutes ago

ganbutu_soushi

Ganbutu_soushi England - EFL Cup 2019-2020 Semi-Final - 2nd.leg - Result Aston Villa 2 - 1(Aggr:3-2) Leicester City https://t.co/dWd9stmRBO 13 minutes ago

Senyaelsiphael

senyael siphael pallangyo RT @AVFC_News: Who else isn't sleeping tonight? 🙋 #AVFC https://t.co/vbVMo1k3U4 14 minutes ago

Senyaelsiphael

senyael siphael pallangyo RT @AVFC_News: The Villa are on their way to Wembley! #AVFC https://t.co/QWrTiZXp8J 15 minutes ago

