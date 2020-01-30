Global  

Louis Johnson death: Teenager accused of East Croydon station murder

BBC News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Boy, 16, from Wandsworth charged with the murder of Louis Johnson at East Croydon station

Louis Johnson was stabbed to death during rush hour at the busy station
Croydon Advertiser

