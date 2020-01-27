Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Jürgen Klopp > Jurgen Klopp can call in during Liverpool FA Cup replay - Neil Critchley

Jurgen Klopp can call in during Liverpool FA Cup replay - Neil Critchley

BBC News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can call into the dressing room during the FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town, says Under-23s coach Neil Critchley.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Critchley: We're not an U23 team

Critchley: We're not an U23 team 00:40

 Liverpool U23s boss Neil Critchley admits that the side to face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup will be 'U19-U20 at best'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Boys were mature & Klopp was buzzing' [Video]'Boys were mature & Klopp was buzzing'

Liverpool's U23s team fully deserved their FA Cup win over Shrewsbury, says head coach Neil Critchley, who reveals Jurgen Klopp had already messaged his delight.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published

FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury [Video]FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool fixtures: Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts sympathises with Jurgen Klopp over FA Cup replay

Liverpool were not supposed to have a match between 2 February and 14 February but now have to host the replay on 4 February
Independent Also reported by •talkSPORTFootball.londonWales Online

Carragher sends message to Klopp about Liverpool FC cup replay

Jamie Carragher says he agrees with Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field a youth team for Liverpool FC’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town. However, the Reds...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this

citygroundng2

Citygroundng2 BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp can call in during Liverpool FA Cup replay - Neil Critchley https://t.co/hs7T553lMt 1 hour ago

MarieZom

Marie Zom Jurgen Klopp can call in during Liverpool FA Cup replay - Neil Critchley https://t.co/ohv0HIXdwP 2 hours ago

SomewhereCarr

xxxxDark RT @SomewhereCarr: BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp can call in during Liverpool FA Cup replay - Neil Critchley https://t.co/ch9L8FZqs4 4 hours ago

SomewhereCarr

xxxxDark BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp can call in during Liverpool FA Cup replay - Neil Critchley https://t.co/ch9L8FZqs4 4 hours ago

anirpaul

Anirban Paul #BBCSport - Jurgen Klopp can call in during #Liverpool #FACup replay - Neil Critchley https://t.co/zyGc3ocYz6 #Soccer #Football #sports #LFC 5 hours ago

BernieFaz

Bernie Fazakerley BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp can call in during Liverpool FA Cup replay - Neil Critchley https://t.co/scP12gHgcu Perso… https://t.co/knXC3j9sUM 6 hours ago

getonwithsports

Get on with Sports BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp can call in during Liverpool FA Cup replay - Neil Critchley https://t.co/wP0Wfwd4PV #FACup 7 hours ago

STFCOSC

Shrewsbury Town OSC RT @BBCShropSport: Jurgen #Klopp can call in during #Liverpool #FACup replay - Neil Critchley https://t.co/A7EkmAS2YZ 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.