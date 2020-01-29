Global  

Jofra Archer: Fast bowler to miss England's two Tests in Sri Lanka with elbow injury

BBC News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Jofra Archer will miss England's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month and the Indian Premier League after suffering a low-grade stress fracture of the elbow.
