Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law dies following accident

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Labour leadership front-runner Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law has died after an accident.
Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge [Video]Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to reverse Boris Johnson’s end to freedom of movement for European Union citizens in the UK if he becomes prime minister. Sir Keir, who has..

'Elitist or downtrodden': Sir Keir Starmer claims Labour ignored the middle class [Video]'Elitist or downtrodden': Sir Keir Starmer claims Labour ignored the middle class

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech admitting his party has disregarded the middle-classes and makes plans to address it. Speaking to party members at West Ham town hall, the..

Sir Keir Starmer says national wellbeing is just as important as economic growth

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has said promoting “national wellbeing” should be just as high a priority as delivering economic growth.
Belfast Telegraph

Labour accuses Keir Starmer campaign team of data breach

Sir Keir and his leadership campaign team deny allegedly hacking Labour's membership database.
BBC News

