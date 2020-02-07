Global  

Brussels chief ‘surprised’ at Boris Johnson’s Brexit stance

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Boris Johnson’s suggestion that the UK could be prepared to accept an Australian-style relationship with the EU without a formal trade deal has “surprised” Brussels.
 Boris Johnson’s long-awaited cabinet reshuffle has taken place, two months after the Conservatives won a resounding victory. But what does the reshuffle tell us about how Boris Johnson is looking to go forward with Brexit, the country and moving on?

A guide to Boris Johnson's new-look Cabinet after his post-Brexit reshuffle, with Rishi Sunak replacing Sajid Javid as Chancellor.

Sajid ​Javid said he felt it was best to step down after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked him to fire all of his political advisers.

