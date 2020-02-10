Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Why Sinn Fein in government in Republic would hinder and not help cause of a united Ireland

Why Sinn Fein in government in Republic would hinder and not help cause of a united Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Why Sinn Fein in government in Republic would hinder and not help cause of a united IrelandThe southern general election, in which Sinn Fein became the lead party, is profoundly disturbing and will seriously impact upon politics here. The vote for Sinn Fein in the Republic was essentially a massive protest vote, particularly by younger voters, not just against the outgoing Fine Gael-dominated government of Leo Varadkar that had been in power essentially since 2011, but also Fianna Fail, hitherto the main Opposition party.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge

Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge 01:37

 Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is ready to enter government in Ireland and it would be undemocratic to exclude it, leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Sunday after tallies indicated her party narrowly secured the most votes in a national election. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fianna Fail edges Sinn Fein in race to win most Irish Parliament seats [Video]Fianna Fail edges Sinn Fein in race to win most Irish Parliament seats

Fianna Fail has been confirmed as the largest party in Ireland’s next parliament by the narrowest margin over a surging Sinn Fein. Micheal Martin’s party finished with 38 seats to Sinn Fein’s 37..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Mary Lou McDonald: The two-party system is [Video]Mary Lou McDonald: The two-party system is

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald says the two party system is now "officially broken" as she chaired a meeting of the party's national executive committee and continued to bask in a remarkable..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

There'll be no hiding place when Sinn Fein's economic policies in the Republic turn to dust

There'll be no hiding place when Sinn Fein's economic policies in the Republic turn to dustSinn Fein, understandably, had a good election in the Republic of Ireland, but now they'll have to stand by commitments made in the Irish general election...
Belfast Telegraph

DUP's Foster rejects Sinn Fein border poll calls indicating support declining for unification

DUP leader Arlene Foster has rejected Mary Lou McDonald's push for a border poll in the wake of Sinn Fein's stunning election victory in the Republic.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Why Sinn Fein in government in Republic would hinder and not help cause of a united Ireland: https://t.co/5UxTlb4P2o 23 minutes ago

FearBronach

Fear Brónach @drmistercody Here, for the past 50 years people were saying Sinn Féin were electoral kryptonite and now they're in… https://t.co/6619KId2CJ 49 minutes ago

michaelmcveigh5

michael  @Andrew_Adonis I don't want to see sinn fein in government either side of the border but the main parties in the re… https://t.co/O2ddRVQDv8 2 hours ago

JonTron78106666

JonTron RT @eastantrimmp: Sinn Fein are a good party of opposition where they can make all sorts of promises which bear no resemblance to reality,… 3 hours ago

relyk08731133

Kyle @nofrills Sinn fein have been in government in northern Ireland for the best part of 20 years. It's nothing new. Th… https://t.co/AmUKMrk4jI 5 hours ago

michaelbdarcy

Michael d'Arcy I think the point made by @EilisOHanIon in the final paragraph is an important one - far from accelerating a plebis… https://t.co/lQl630Ey9b 6 hours ago

scotlandjock1

jock RT @bfchild66: DUP's Wilson claims 'Sinn Fein are useless in government' after spectacular poll success in Republic https://t.co/obfqjPoX… 7 hours ago

d_t_tweets

ᗪᗩᐯIᗪ TOᗪᗪ RT @Cheesewright3: They may well be, but dear god talk about a lack of self awareness from Sammy. Sometimes you’re better just saying nothi… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.