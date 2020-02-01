Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Odion Ighalo > Odion Ighalo kept away from Man Utd training ground

Odion Ighalo kept away from Man Utd training ground

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Odion Ighalo is kept away from Manchester United's training ground as a precautionary measure to guard against the potential risk posed by coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Ighalo isolation part of Man Utd plan' [Video]'Ighalo isolation part of Man Utd plan'

Odion Ighalo's confinement from Man United's training ground is just precautionary and has always been the plan, says James Cooper.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:13Published

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan [Video]Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Odion Ighalo pulled out of Man Utd training camp at last minute due amid travel issue

Odion Ighalo pulled out of Man Utd training camp at last minute due amid travel issueMan Utd will be heading to sunny Spain for a training camp but deadline day signing Odion Ighalo won't be joining them after the decision was made to leave him...
Daily Star

Odion Ighalo misses Man Utd’s Spain trip over coronavirus fears

Odion Ighalo will not go on Man Utd's training camp to Spain because the club fears travel restrictions will prevent him from returning. The post Odion Ighalo...
Team Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.