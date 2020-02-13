Global  

Artwork on Bristol house causes stir over new Banksy hopes

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The artwork on the side of a house in Bristol echoes pieces created by the graffiti artist.
News video: A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol

A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol 00:36

 A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol. Residents in the Barton Hill area of the city woke up to the artwork on the side of a house this morning (Thurs). It seems to show a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers -...

