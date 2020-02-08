Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Johnson to chair Cabinet after ministers leave in dramatic reshuffle

Johnson to chair Cabinet after ministers leave in dramatic reshuffle

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson will chair the first meeting of his new-look Cabinet after a dramatic reshuffle which saw Sajid Javid quit as chancellor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins 00:40

 Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins. He was the first casualty, with Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom then also losing their positions.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What Sajid Javid’s Resignation Reveals About Bois Johnson’s Government [Video]What Sajid Javid’s Resignation Reveals About Bois Johnson’s Government

Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle has all of Westminster buzzing, with the shock resignation of Chancellor Sajid Javid. What does it reveal about how this government will go about their work?Arj..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 41:29Published

UK's Johnson tightens grip with reshuffle [Video]UK's Johnson tightens grip with reshuffle

Britain's finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigned after Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded he sack his advisers to replace them with Johnson loyalists. It made waves amid what was meant to be a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sajid Javid forced out as Boris Johnson tightens grip on power with reshuffle

Sajid Javid quit as chancellor after losing a power struggle with Boris Johnson in a dramatic Cabinet reshuffle.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •NewsySeattle TimesWorldNewsIndependent

Andrea Leadsom warns Boris Johnson as women face Cabinet axe

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has issued a thinly-veiled warning to Boris Johnson not to slash the number of female ministers in his Cabinet reshuffle.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •NewsySeattle TimesWorldNewsIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.