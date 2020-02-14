Jackson Carlaw elected new leader of Scottish Conservatives

Lord Nick Bourne RT @PaulDaviesPembs: Massive congratulations, @Jackson_Carlaw on being elected leader of the @ScotTories . You’ll take the Scottish Party f… 2 minutes ago

Cahl Storrie Since @Jackson_Carlaw has been elected leader, I think it’s only right to re-join the @ScotTories as a member 🇬🇧 3 minutes ago

Don Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 🌍 RT @nickeardleybbc: Jackson Carlaw elected new leader of Scottish Conservative Party 4 minutes ago

Joseph Holland Congratulations to @Jackson_Carlaw on getting elected as party leader, we must now unite to push the SNP out in 202… https://t.co/OvUPSRQEdc 4 minutes ago

Braden Davy RT @BallotBoxScot: Scottish Conservative Leadership Election; Jackson Carlaw (Eastwood) - 4917 (75.7%) Michelle Ballantyne (South Scotland… 6 minutes ago

Ańna Regopoulos RT @Douglas4Moray: Huge congratulations to @Jackson_Carlaw on being elected @ScotTories leader. He’s been a regular visitor to us here in… 7 minutes ago

Jeremy Blackwell So @Jackson_Carlaw elected @ScotTories leader by 4,917 votes That's fewer than the Tory candidate in Dundee West at… https://t.co/hT7NFvM153 8 minutes ago