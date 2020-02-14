Global  

Jackson Carlaw elected new leader of Scottish Conservatives

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Jackson Carlaw has been elected as the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives, succeeding Ruth Davidson.
Jackson Carlaw new Scottish Tory leader after bitter contest

Jackson Carlaw new Scottish Tory leader after bitter contestCarlaw comfortably saw off MSP Michelle Ballantyne in the race to succeed Ruth Davidson
Daily Record

lordnickbourne

Lord Nick Bourne RT @PaulDaviesPembs: Massive congratulations, @Jackson_Carlaw on being elected leader of the @ScotTories . You’ll take the Scottish Party f… 2 minutes ago

CahlRStorrie

Cahl Storrie Since @Jackson_Carlaw has been elected leader, I think it’s only right to re-join the @ScotTories as a member 🇬🇧 3 minutes ago

Donmorcan

Don Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 🌍 RT @nickeardleybbc: Jackson Carlaw elected new leader of Scottish Conservative Party 4 minutes ago

jolland11

Joseph Holland Congratulations to @Jackson_Carlaw on getting elected as party leader, we must now unite to push the SNP out in 202… https://t.co/OvUPSRQEdc 4 minutes ago

BradenDavy

Braden Davy RT @BallotBoxScot: Scottish Conservative Leadership Election; Jackson Carlaw (Eastwood) - 4917 (75.7%) Michelle Ballantyne (South Scotland… 6 minutes ago

ProudTory_38

Ańna Regopoulos RT @Douglas4Moray: Huge congratulations to @Jackson_Carlaw on being elected @ScotTories leader. He’s been a regular visitor to us here in… 7 minutes ago

JMBEuansSon

Jeremy Blackwell So @Jackson_Carlaw elected @ScotTories leader by 4,917 votes That's fewer than the Tory candidate in Dundee West at… https://t.co/hT7NFvM153 8 minutes ago

scottcraig

Scott Craig Congratulations to @Jackson_Carlaw on being elected leader of @ScotTories 🙌 8 minutes ago

