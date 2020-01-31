Global  

Steve Bruce: Newcastle manager wants 'international friendlies or a cup competition' scrapped

BBC News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce believes international friendlies or a cup competition should be scrapped to help protect players.
Fixture congestion ‘absolutely ridiculous’, claims Newcastle boss Bruce

Steve Bruce has warned that England will not be able to compete for international honours if the nation’s top players continue to be run into the ground.
Belfast Telegraph

Bruce surprised Newcastle are level pegging with Arsenal

Steve Bruce has admitted he would not have expected Newcastle and Arsenal to head into the final third of the Premier League season separated only by goal...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC SportTeam Talk

