Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler to finalise divorce after financial settlement

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler are preparing to end their marriage after reaching an agreement over money.
 Prime Minister Boris Johnson and estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached an agreement relating to money following their separation two years ago, a family court judge in London has been told.

Boris Johnson and estranged wife Marina Wheeler reach settlement

Boris Johnson and estranged wife Marina Wheeler reach settlementJudge Sarah Gibbons oversaw a private hearing in the Central Family Court in London on Tuesday
Tamworth Herald

UK PM Johnson and estranged wife reach financial settlement

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached a financial agreement for their divorce, court records...
Seattle Times

